A man is due to appear in court following a report of disorderly behaviour on a Co Antrim train platform.

The 41-year-old man was arrested after police in Antrim were called to the platform in the Station Mews area on Tuesday afternoon (November 28).

It had been earlier reported that a ‘highly intoxicated’ man had been witnessed shouting at a woman who became frightened as a result.

Police have confirmed a man has been charged with assault, assault on police and disorderly behaviour. He is due to appear at Antrim Magistrates Court on Tuesday, December 19.