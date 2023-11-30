Man charged with disorderly behaviour at Co Antrim train platform
The 41-year-old man was arrested after police in Antrim were called to the platform in the Station Mews area on Tuesday afternoon (November 28).
It had been earlier reported that a ‘highly intoxicated’ man had been witnessed shouting at a woman who became frightened as a result.
Police have confirmed a man has been charged with assault, assault on police and disorderly behaviour. He is due to appear at Antrim Magistrates Court on Tuesday, December 19.
“As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service,” a PSNI spokesperson said.