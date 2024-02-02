Man charged with driving whilst unfit, assault on police, and criminal damage
Police in Lisburn and Castlereagh have charged a 33-year-old man to court, following a stop and search in the Milltown Road area of Belfast.
Offences include, driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs, three counts of assault on police and criminal damage.
He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Friday February 2.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.