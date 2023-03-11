A PSNI spokesperson said detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch arrested and charged a 33-year-old man with possession of a class A controlled drug with intent to supply.
"He has been charged to appear at Lisburn Magistrates’ Court today, Saturday, March 11.
“As is usual procedure, the charge will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service,” the spokesperson added.
The charge relates to a search of a property in the Ballyoran Park area of Portadown in November 2022.