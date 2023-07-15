A man is due in court this morning (Saturday, July 15) on drugs charges following a search in the Cookstown area.

Police have charged a 59-year-old man with a number of offences including possession of a Class B controlled drug and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

The charge follows a search at a residential property in the Keenaghan Road area of Cookstown where officers seized a quantity of suspected Class B drugs.

The man is due to appear at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Saturday (July 15).

A PSNI spokesperson said: “As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS”.