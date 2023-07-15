Police have charged a 59-year-old man with a number of offences including possession of a Class B controlled drug and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.
The charge follows a search at a residential property in the Keenaghan Road area of Cookstown where officers seized a quantity of suspected Class B drugs.
The man is due to appear at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Saturday (July 15).
A PSNI spokesperson said: “As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS”.
A 48-year-old woman arrested has been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.