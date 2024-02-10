Register
Man charged with drugs offences after £225,000 police raid in Ballymena

A 48-year-old man has been charged with a number of drug offences following the seizure of drugs with an estimated street value of £225,000 in Ballymena.
By Valerie Martin
Published 10th Feb 2024, 17:45 GMT
Updated 11th Feb 2024, 11:09 GMT
The man is accused of possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession with intent to supply a Class B controlled drug, cultivating cannabis, possession of a Class A controlled drug, postal operator interfering with mail and theft.

The arrest and charges follow the seizure of drugs in a search at a property by the Paramilitary Crime Task Force in the Harryville area of Ballymena on Saturday.

Police said the raid was carried out as part of an ongoing investigation into drugs criminality linked to the Ulster Defence Association (UDA).

Police have charged a 48-year-old man with drugs related offences after a search in Ballymena. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).Police have charged a 48-year-old man with drugs related offences after a search in Ballymena. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).
The man is due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates' Court on Monday, February 12.

Police said, as is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Detective Inspector Phelan said: "The Paramilitary Crime Task Force continues to seize and remove dangerous and harmful drugs from the streets, whilst also disrupting paramilitary finance streams linked to the sale of these drugs.”

Suspected A large amount of Class A and Class B controlled drugs have been seized in Ballymena. Picture: PSNISuspected A large amount of Class A and Class B controlled drugs have been seized in Ballymena. Picture: PSNI
"I would ask anyone with information about the supply of illegal drugs to contact police on 101 and assist us in our efforts to make this country a safer place for all."

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/