Man charged with drugs offences after £225,000 police raid in Ballymena

The man is accused of possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession with intent to supply a Class B controlled drug, cultivating cannabis, possession of a Class A controlled drug, postal operator interfering with mail and theft.

The arrest and charges follow the seizure of drugs in a search at a property by the Paramilitary Crime Task Force in the Harryville area of Ballymena on Saturday.

Police said the raid was carried out as part of an ongoing investigation into drugs criminality linked to the Ulster Defence Association (UDA).

The man is due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates' Court on Monday, February 12.

Police said, as is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Detective Inspector Phelan said: "The Paramilitary Crime Task Force continues to seize and remove dangerous and harmful drugs from the streets, whilst also disrupting paramilitary finance streams linked to the sale of these drugs.”

"I would ask anyone with information about the supply of illegal drugs to contact police on 101 and assist us in our efforts to make this country a safer place for all."