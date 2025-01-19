Man charged with eight offences in connection with a disturbance and driving incident in Newry
A man has been charged to court following a disturbance and a driving incident in Newry on Friday, (January 18).
The man, aged 23, has been charged with eight offences, including driving while disqualified, dangerous driving, and possession of class B and C controlled drugs.
He is due to appear before Newry Magistrates Court on Monday, January 20.
Police say as is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.