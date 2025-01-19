Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been charged to court following a disturbance and a driving incident in Newry on Friday, (January 18).

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man, aged 23, has been charged with eight offences, including driving while disqualified, dangerous driving, and possession of class B and C controlled drugs.

He is due to appear before Newry Magistrates Court on Monday, January 20.

Police say as is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.