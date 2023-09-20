Man charged with having a blade and ‘interference of vehicles’ in Ballymena
Police have charged a 40-year-old man with possessing an article with a blade or point in a public place.
He has also been charged with interference of vehicles in the Waveney Road area of Ballymena.
Both offences relate to Tuesday, September 19, when It was reported that a man opened the driver’s door of a parked van and grabbed at the steering wheel before being pushed away. The man was then alleged to have walked to a nearby house before emerging with a knife and proceeding towards the town centre.
He is due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates Court on October 12. As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.