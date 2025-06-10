A 21-year-old man charged with manslaughter following the death of a pensioner in Antrim town is set to have his case sent to the Crown Court.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marcus Fleming, with an address listed as Cedarmount in Antrim, is charged in relation to the death of 74-year-old Tony Miskimmon who died four days after an incident last November.

The defendant appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday via video link from prison where he has been on remand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a press release in November police had said it was reported that shortly after 7.30pm on Saturday November 2 that Mr Miskimmon was approached in the Station Road area of Antrim by a male and female and was punched to the head by the male, knocking him unconscious.

Tony Miskimmon. Photo: Pacemaker

Mr Miskimmon was taken to hospital for treatment to serious head injuries. He passed away on November 6.

Fleming is also charged with causing criminal damage to a PSNI vehicle and attempted criminal damage to a police vehicle on November 2 and criminal damage to a police vehicle on November 3.

At Tuesday's court, a prosecutor said the case file has gone to "case prep" and "there has been a further request for information" which is due back on June 24.

A defence barrister said the case is "making progress".

The defendant was further remanded in custody and the case was adjourned to July 8 for a preliminary enquiry - the legal step to send the case to the Crown Court.