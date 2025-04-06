Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 21-year-old man charged with manslaughter following the death of a pensioner in Antrim town has been further remanded in custody.

Marcus Fleming, with an address listed as Cedarmount in Antrim, is charged in relation to the death of 74-year-old Tony Miskimmon who died four days after an incident in Antrim town last November.

The defendant appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday via video link from prison where he has been on remand.

In a press release in November police had said it was reported that shortly after 7.30pm on Saturday November 2 that Mr Miskimmon was approached in the Station Road area of Antrim by a male and female and was punched to the head by the male, knocking him unconscious.

Tony Miskimmon. Photo: Pacemaker

Mr Miskimmon was taken to hospital for treatment to serious head injuries. He passed away on November 6.

Fleming is also charged with causing criminal damage to a PSNI vehicle and attempted criminal damage to a police vehicle on November 2 and criminal damage to a police vehicle on November 3.

A police officer told Tuesday's Court the case file is due to be submitted to prosecutors by the end of April. The officer said a co-accused was "reported" on March 18.

Fleming was further remanded in custody and the case was adjourned to April 29.