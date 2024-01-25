Man charged with motoring and drug offences following pursuit which began in Ballycastle
Police have charged a 25-year-old man with a number of offences following a pursuit which began in the Ballycastle area on Tuesday, January 23.
The PSNI said that the man was charged with a number of motoring offences, including dangerous driving and driving while disqualified, failing to stop for police and possession of a Class C controlled drug.
He is due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates Court on February 16. As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.