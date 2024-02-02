Man charged with multiple offences after incident in Newtownabbey
A man is due to appear in court later this month after being charged with numerous offences arising from an incident in Newtownabbey yesterday (Thursday).
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A PSNI spokesperson said: “A 27-year-old man has been charged with possession of a Class B and C controlled drug, disorderly behaviour, criminal damage and resisting police.
"The charges follow an arrest in the Newtownabbey area on February 1.
"He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on February 28.
"As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.”