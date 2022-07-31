Man charged with murder of Victor Hamilton in Ballymena

He is expected to appear before Coleraine Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ballymena via videolink this morning (Monday).

As is normal procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The body of 63-year-old Mr Hamilton was found outside his home at Orkney Drive on Wednesday.

Victor Hamilton.

Detective Inspector Gina Quinn said: “We would like to thank the public for their assistance to date and continue to appeal to anyone with any information that could assist us with our investigation to contact us on 101 quoting reference 273 27/07/22.

“Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”