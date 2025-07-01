Man charged with offences including criminal damage and possessing a knife arising out of Moygashel incident

A 51 year old man has been charged with a number of offences including criminal damage and possession of an article with blade or point in a public place in Co Tyrone on Sunday.

He is due to appear at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday, July 23.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The charges are in relation to reports of a man armed with a knife in Moygashel on Sunday, June 29.