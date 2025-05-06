Man charged with possessing indecent images of children has case sent to Antrim Crown Court

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A 21-year-old man accused of making and possessing indecent images of children has had his case sent to Antrim Crown Court.

At Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday, May 1, he was given bail in the sum of £500 with conditions and the case was sent to the Crown Court for arraignment on May 29.