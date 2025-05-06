Man charged with possessing indecent images of children has case sent to Antrim Crown Court
A 21-year-old man accused of making and possessing indecent images of children has had his case sent to Antrim Crown Court.
Scott Moorhead, of Loughview Bungalows, Islandmagee, faces 16 charges allegedly committed in 2023.
At Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday, May 1, he was given bail in the sum of £500 with conditions and the case was sent to the Crown Court for arraignment on May 29.