The 19-year-old was charged following a search in the Lurgan area on Friday.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Public Protection Branch have charged a man to court following the search of a property in the Lurgan area on Friday, April 7.
"The 19-year-old has been charged with a number of offences, including two counts of blackmail, improper use of a public electronic communications network, sexual communication with a child, and possession and distribution of indecent images of children.
"He is due to appear before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning, April 8.
"As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”