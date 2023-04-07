A man has been charged with a number of offences including blackmail and the possession and distribution of indecent images of children.

The 19-year-old was charged following a search in the Lurgan area on Friday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Public Protection Branch have charged a man to court following the search of a property in the Lurgan area on Friday, April 7.

"The 19-year-old has been charged with a number of offences, including two counts of blackmail, improper use of a public electronic communications network, sexual communication with a child, and possession and distribution of indecent images of children.

"He is due to appear before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning, April 8.

