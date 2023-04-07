Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
12 hours ago Port of Dover chaos: holidaymakers face 90 minute waits
8 hours ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
8 hours ago 10 unique ways to use up your Easter chocolate
9 hours ago Phil and Holly to be replaced on This Morning next week
10 hours ago Star Wars battle droid appears on top of empty Edward Colston plinth
11 hours ago Murder probe launched after 14 year-old girl dies in fire

Man charged with possession and distribution of indecent images of children after Lurgan search

A man has been charged with a number of offences including blackmail and the possession and distribution of indecent images of children.

By Valerie Martin
Published 7th Apr 2023, 23:32 BST

The 19-year-old was charged following a search in the Lurgan area on Friday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Public Protection Branch have charged a man to court following the search of a property in the Lurgan area on Friday, April 7.

"The 19-year-old has been charged with a number of offences, including two counts of blackmail, improper use of a public electronic communications network, sexual communication with a child, and possession and distribution of indecent images of children.

Most Popular
The 19-year-old was charged after a search in LurganThe 19-year-old was charged after a search in Lurgan
The 19-year-old was charged after a search in Lurgan

"He is due to appear before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning, April 8.

"As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”