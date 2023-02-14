Man charged with raping 15-year-old boys is refused bail by a Lisburn judge

A Lisburn judge has rejected a bail application for a Dunmurry man who is facing charges of rape, sexual activity with a child, making indecent photographs, and voyeurism, as well as a number of other related charges.

Stephen-Lee McIlvenny (20) appeared in court via videolink from Maghaberry Prison on Thursday, February 9.

Objecting to the bail application, the investigating police officer said he was concerned about the commission of further offences, breach of bail conditions, and interference with witnesses in the case, the investigation of which is still ongoing.

The officer told the court that the two injured parties in the case were 15 years of age and have alleged they were blackmailed by the defendant into performing sexual acts, which were then videoed and photographed.

The court also heard that after examining 100,000 images in the possession of the defendant, that 1000 indecent images had been discovered.

The investigating officer also stated that he believed there were other victims in the case yet to be identified and he feared that if released on bail, the defendant would attempt to interfere with the investigation.

Defence stated that the defendant claimed he himself was being blackmailed into having sexual activity with the boys.

"He is still very young and it is concerning that someone this age could be involved in this,” said the defence.

District Judge Rosie Watters, refusing the bail application said: “I am concerned about further offences, bearing in mind his record, and the vulnerability of the injured parties. In these circumstances I am going to refuse bail.”

