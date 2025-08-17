Man charged with rioting in Ballymena has case sent to Crown Court

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 17th Aug 2025, 17:17 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2025, 17:20 BST
A man accused of rioting in Ballymena has had his case sent to Antrim Crown Court.

Jake Quigley (24), formerly with an address listed as Drumtara in Ballymena but now listed as Causeway Street in Portrush, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday (August 14).

He is charged with rioting in June this year and is also charged with causing criminal damage to windows of a dwelling at Clonavon Terrace and casing criminal damage to two police vehicles.

Police responding to disorder in Ballymena in June. Photo: Pacemakerplaceholder image
Police responding to disorder in Ballymena in June. Photo: Pacemaker

He was given continuing bail of £500. There is also a £750 surety. As part of bail he is not to enter Ballymena apart from pre-arranged appointments with his solicitor and he is not to take part in or be present at any demonstration or protest.

The case was adjourned to the Crown Court for arraignment on September 18.

