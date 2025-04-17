Man charged with theft of jewellery worth '£26,000' has case sent to Crown Court
A man charged with stealing '£26,000' worth of jewellery in a house burglary in Antrim town has had the case sent to Antrim Crown Court for arraignment on May 15.
Ben Armstrong (32), whose address had formerly been listed on the court charge sheet as in Antrim town but is now given as Flush Park in Lisburn, is alleged to have committed burglary at a house in Antrim between July 1 and August 7 last year.
He is also charged with fraud by false representation by presenting jewellery for sale; and converting criminal property - jewellery.
The case was mentioned at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday, April 17.
The defendant was released on continuing bail of £500.