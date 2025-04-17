Man charged with theft of jewellery worth '£26,000' has case sent to Crown Court

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man charged with stealing '£26,000' worth of jewellery in a house burglary in Antrim town has had the case sent to Antrim Crown Court for arraignment on May 15.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Armstrong (32), whose address had formerly been listed on the court charge sheet as in Antrim town but is now given as Flush Park in Lisburn, is alleged to have committed burglary at a house in Antrim between July 1 and August 7 last year.

He is also charged with fraud by false representation by presenting jewellery for sale; and converting criminal property - jewellery.

The case was mentioned at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday, April 17.

The defendant was released on continuing bail of £500.