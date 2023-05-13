Police are investigating a “terrifying” incident in which a vehicle was hijacked in the Ann Street area of Newtownards last night (Friday).

Detective Sergeant Westbury said: “Police received a report that at approximately 11.20pm on Friday, 12th May that a man, who was armed with a weapon, demanded the owner of a parked car get out and hand it over, along with his phone.

“The victim fled from the scene and was chased by the man with the weapon who tripped him up. He handed over his phone and the suspect got into the car and drove off. The vehicle was later recovered in the Clanmorris Square area of Bangor.

“This was a terrifying experience for the victim and our enquiries are at an early stage to determine exactly what happened and who was responsible.

“I am appealing to anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area or has information that could help our investigation, to call us on 101, and quote reference number 2439 of 12/05/23.”