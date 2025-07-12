Man claimed he put false number plates on vehicle because there was a 'long waiting list for MOTs'

A court has heard that a man moved number plates from a person's MOT-ed vehicle onto his vehicle which had no MOT as ‘there was a long waiting list for tests’.

Fergal Breen McConnon (38), of The Oaks in Randalstown, admitted charges of fraudulent use of number plates, absence of MOT and absence of insurance relating to a Volkswagen Amarok on February 16 in 2023.

The MOT for his vehicle had expired in June 2022.

A defence solicitor told Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, there had been a "six months waiting list" for MOTs. Another person had a "similar vehicle" and "stupidly” the defendant "transferred" the registration plates over to his vehicle.

District Judge Nigel Broderick, said the defendant had changed the number plates to "deceive" and "to hide the fact" that the vehicle had no MOT.

The defendant was banned from driving for three months and fined £300.