Man claims he broke car window because of 'concern for dog'
A defence solicitor for a man who has pleaded not guilty to causing criminal damage to a car claimed a window was broken because of concerns about a dog in the vehicle.
Philip Beatty (37), of Belfast Road, Crumlin, is charged in relation to March 22 last year. The defence solicitor said a window was broken in the vehicle because the defendant was "concerned for the dog".
District Judge Nigel Broderick noted that the defence case being put forward was "lawful excuse".
At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the case was adjourned to September 12 to fix a date for a contest.