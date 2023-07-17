Man claims he 'lent' missing legally-held gun to a farmer to 'shoot magpies'

A court has heard a legally-held gun belonging to a farmer could not be found and he claimed he had lent it to another person to "shoot magpies" and it had not been returned.

Details emerged at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, where James Morrison Rainey (61), of Church Road, Randalstown, was sentenced on charges including failing to keep a firearm in an appropriate cabinet and transferring a shotgun.

A prosecutor said after concerns were raised regarding the defendant's "mental health" police had made enquiries about his firearms certificate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As the defendant was a firearms holder, police attempted to seize the firearms and a shotgun was located in a vehicle but he said he did not have the other shotgun and claimed he gave it to a male.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

The prosecutor said police attended a number of addresses in an attempt to seize the gun "with negative results".

The defendant said he had "lent" the gun to the male.

A defence barrister said Department of Agriculture officials had visited the defendant's farm in relation to the death of cattle and slurry gas.

The court heard the defendant had commented that "some times I feel like ending it" and officials informed police of concerns.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The lawyer said there had been two guns on the defendant's licence and one was seized from a farm vehicle.

The barrister said the defendant could not produce the other gun because he said he had lent it to a farmer to "shoot magpies" and "regrettably" it was not returned.

The lawyer said the defendant had led a "blameless life" and had a clear record. Character references were handed in to court.

Deputy District Judge Laura Ievers said it was a "serious" case and the court was concerned. She said the defendant had displayed remorse and had made efforts to "put things right".

Advertisement

Advertisement