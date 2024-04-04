Man claims he thought he could take £130 bottle of perfume as it was a tester

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ionel Emilian (53), of Bridge Street in Ballymena, pleaded guilty to theft and he also admitted taking £28 worth of sweets from Poundland in Ballymena on May 27 last year.

The defendant, who had the assistance of a Romanian language interpreter at court, was in breach of two suspended sentences.

The defence barrister said the defendant had been drunk and the thefts before the court had not been premeditated.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker Press.

Sentencing was deferred until September and Deputy District Judge Liam McStay said if there was no re-offending the defendant would avoid jail at that stage.