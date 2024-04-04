Man claims he thought he could take £130 bottle of perfume as it was a tester

A man who stole perfume worth £130 from a Boots shop on February 11 this year claimed he thought he was entitled to take it as was a tester bottle, his defence lawyer told Ballymena Magistrates' Court.
Ionel Emilian (53), of Bridge Street in Ballymena, pleaded guilty to theft and he also admitted taking £28 worth of sweets from Poundland in Ballymena on May 27 last year.

The defendant, who had the assistance of a Romanian language interpreter at court, was in breach of two suspended sentences.

The defence barrister said the defendant had been drunk and the thefts before the court had not been premeditated.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker Press.Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker Press.
Sentencing was deferred until September and Deputy District Judge Liam McStay said if there was no re-offending the defendant would avoid jail at that stage.

If there are further offences the defendant will receive at least eight months behind bars, said the judge.