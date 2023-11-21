A man has been found guilty of breaching a Restraining Order by winking and smirking at his former partner as he walked past her at the public gallery inside a courtroom in Ballymena.

Sentencing in the case was adjourned at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Gary Stephen Herron (37), of Woodland Grove in Antrim town, was found guilty after being back in the same courtroom at Ballymena Magistrates' Court in connection with the incident which happened on June 26 this year.

Giving evidence, Heather McCarroll told the court she had been in the public gallery of the same courtroom on June 26 when Herron was due for sentencing in connection with another case. She said as Herron walked past her in the courtroom "he winked at me and smirked and laughed".

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: "I was very distressed, I just burst into tears. I felt it was even more intimidating particularly that it happened in the court."

Giving evidence, a member of staff from security firm, G4S, told the court he had been working at the court on June 26 and he saw Herron giving a "very cheeky grin and a wink to a female at the back of the courtroom". The security staff member said he thought it was "very inappropriate" and noticed the woman was crying.

Giving evidence, Herron claimed a person with Ms McCarroll in the public gallery had been "sniggering" at him and "as I walked by, it was like an awkward moment sort of thing, I sort of ways sniggered back at him". The defendant denied winking at his ex-partner.

A defence lawyer said the prosecution at its height involved a "facial expression towards the injured party". The barrister said the Restraining Order was in place to prevent 'intimidation, harassment and pestering' and it was "stretching" that to apply that to "facial expressions in court".

Advertisement

Advertisement

Convicting Herron, District Judge Nigel Broderick said the incident "occurred in the very courtroom in which we now sit" . He said Ms McCarroll had been in court to observe her ex-partner being sentenced.

The judge added: "One should not underestimate how the act of 'intimidation, harassment or pestering' can manifest itself. They can be overt acts of violence, as in physical contact, or they can be more subtle, almost emotional abuse."

The judge added: "I do believe that Mr Herron couldn't help himself. He made a facial gesture over towards Ms McCarroll and I am satisfied that that can fully amount to either 'intimidation, harassment or pestering' and on that basis I convict him."

The court heard the June sentencing had been adjourned to July when Herron was given a two-year Probation Order. Sentencing in the current case was adjourned to December 21 for a pre-sentence report.