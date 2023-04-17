Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns
23 minutes ago Reddit is down as hundreds report site outage
4 hours ago Sunak under investigation over alleged failure to declare interest
4 hours ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
5 hours ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
5 hours ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction

Man critical after Rasharkin assault - police appeal for information

Detectives investigating the report of an assault in Rasharkin at the weekend are appealing for information.

By Una Culkin
Published 17th Apr 2023, 15:26 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 15:28 BST

Police were notified of an assault on a man in the Main Street area of the village on Sunday night, April 16.

Detective Inspector Gareth Lavery said: “Officers were notified, just after 10pm last night, of a man found lying unconscious on the ground, at the back of licensed premises.

“The man, who is aged in his 50s, was taken to hospital by colleagues from the Ambulance Service. He remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Most Popular
Police have appealed for informationPolice have appealed for information
Police have appealed for information

“A 56-year-old man was arrested this morning on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, and remains in custody at this time.

“Our enquiries continue, and I am appealing to anyone with information, or who witnessed any form of altercation, to please come forward. Call us on 101, and quote reference number 1944 of 16/04/23.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Read More
Man arrested in ATM theft attempt investigation