Detectives investigating the report of an assault in Rasharkin at the weekend are appealing for information.

Police were notified of an assault on a man in the Main Street area of the village on Sunday night, April 16.

Detective Inspector Gareth Lavery said: “Officers were notified, just after 10pm last night, of a man found lying unconscious on the ground, at the back of licensed premises.

“The man, who is aged in his 50s, was taken to hospital by colleagues from the Ambulance Service. He remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Police have appealed for information

“A 56-year-old man was arrested this morning on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, and remains in custody at this time.

“Our enquiries continue, and I am appealing to anyone with information, or who witnessed any form of altercation, to please come forward. Call us on 101, and quote reference number 1944 of 16/04/23.”