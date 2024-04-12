Man damaged blood pressure machine
A man has pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a blood pressure monitor.
Blane Gordon (20), of Rathmore Gardens in Antrim town, committed the offence on March 8 this year.
A charge of being disorderly at Antrim Area Hospital on March 8 was withdrawn by a prosecutor.
The court heard the criminal damage charge was in relation to the defendant causing a "chip" to the casing of the monitor and the "functionality of the machine" was unaffected.
At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the case was adjourned to April 30 for a pre-sentence report.