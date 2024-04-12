Man damaged blood pressure machine

A man has pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a blood pressure monitor.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 12th Apr 2024, 09:14 BST
Blane Gordon (20), of Rathmore Gardens in Antrim town, committed the offence on March 8 this year.

A charge of being disorderly at Antrim Area Hospital on March 8 was withdrawn by a prosecutor.

The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court sitting in Ballymena. Photo by: Pacemaker

The court heard the criminal damage charge was in relation to the defendant causing a "chip" to the casing of the monitor and the "functionality of the machine" was unaffected.

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the case was adjourned to April 30 for a pre-sentence report.