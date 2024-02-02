Man damaged electronic tag monitor
Ballymena Magistrates Court heard Michael Mongan (33), with an address listed as White Rise in Lagmore in Belfast, committed criminal damage on December 21 in 2022.
The defendant, who had 90 previous convictions, told the court he is currently in jail after a release licence was recalled.
A prosecutor said on December 21, G4S detected a power loss to a home monitoring unit at Dunclug Gardens in Ballymena which was assigned to Mongan. It had been unplugged and moved and the plug was damaged.
The defendant said he had an argument and then left the house with the box in his possession.