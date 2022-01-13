Man denies Larne Grammar School ‘burglary’

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

Simon Anthony McDonagh (38), of Ross Mill Avenue, Belfast, is charged in relation to December 3, 2020.

The defendant was present at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, and the case was adjourned to February 14 for a contest.

He also denies making a threat to kill a female on an occasion between November 17 and December 3, 2020; threatening to damage her home; harassment and ‘persistent improper use’ of a public electronic communications network.