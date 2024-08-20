Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man described as a "danger to society" has been remanded into custody charged with attacking his ex-partner.

Justin Dunlop (32), of Lanntara, Ballymena, was led away in handcuffs from the dock at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday.

He is charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm; non-fatal strangulation; assault; attempted grievous bodily harm; and threatening to kill his partner on August 17 this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is also charged with assaulting her, occasioning actual bodily harm, on February 1 this year and domestic abuse between February and August 18.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

A police officer objected to bail saying on August 18 police were contacted by the defendant in relation to a "burglary" at his address.

The defendant's partner said on August 17 she was at the defendant's address and Dunlop had drank a litre of whiskey and then started downing vodka.

The woman told police Dunlop made derogatory remarks to her and punched her in the face whilst shouting and screaming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He struck her several times more times on the face, it was alleged.

Dunlop allegedly dragged the woman, who was covered only in a blanket, towards a door. She "begged" him to let her put clothes on but he said "F**k you, you are going the way you are".

The defendant allegedly trailed her by the legs, lifted her up, and pushed the top half of her body out a first floor window and began to try and lift her legs "to throw her out of the window".

The woman said she was screaming, "petrified" of Dunlop; who then trailed her to the floor and said: "F you, I am going to have to kill you" before he placed his hands round her throat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The woman told police she believes she passed out and thought she was "going to die".

Dunlop got off and she got to a sofa.

It was alleged the defendant continued to shout at her, accusing her of "stealing his heroin," and was throwing a "table, TV" aiming at her but missed, as well as throwing a mug which also missed.

The woman said she convinced Dunlop to go to bed and when he fell asleep she left the flat.

The woman also alleged that in February, at the start of their relationship, the defendant punched her several times on the forehead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The police officer said Dunlop had a domestic abuse history with five other women.

Dunlop was interviewed and told police he and the woman at the centre of the latest allegations had split up but she had returned to stay at his address.

He denied assaulting her. He said he had contacted police after his apartment was "wrecked and everything was smashed up".

The police officer said: "Police feel the defendant is a danger to society as a whole and specifically females".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Remanding the defendant into custody, District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had 65 previous convictions and in 2012 he was "deemed dangerous by the Crown Court in Antrim and you were given an extended custodial sentence of seven years and you are currently on bail for an appeal which involves the conviction for common assault on another woman aggravated by domestic abuse."

The judge said there was a domestic abuse log involving five women and added: "So, I can understand why the police make the assessment that you are a danger to society and women in particular".

He said there was a high risk of re-offending and contacting the complainant if bailed.

Bail was refused and the case was adjourned to September 12.