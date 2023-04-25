Register
Man dies following Rasharkin assault - police appeal for information

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team are investigating the circumstances of the death of a man, following the report of an assault in the Rasharkin area on Sunday, April 16.

By Una Culkin
Published 25th Apr 2023, 11:20 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 11:21 BST

Detective Inspector McGarvey said: “Police were notified, at around 10pm on Sunday 16th April, of a man found unconscious on the ground, at the back of licensed premises in the Main Street area of the village.

“The man, who is aged in his 50s, was taken to hospital for treatment by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. Sadly, the man passed away yesterday, Monday 24th April.

“Our investigation continues, and I am appealing to anyone with information, or who witnessed anything untoward, to please get in touch. Likewise, if you have captured dash cam footage, please contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 1944 of 16/04/2023.

Police have appealed for informationPolice have appealed for information
"Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

