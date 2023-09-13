Man downed £24 bottle of whiskey within 15 minutes as he walked round Tesco
and live on Freeview channel 276
Gary Mairs (47), with an address listed as Andena Grange in Ballymena, admitted theft from Tesco in Antrim town on March 13 this year.
The defendant appeared at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, via video link from prison.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A prosecutor said the defendant entered the supermarket at 11.20am and picked up a bottle of Jameson's whiskey worth £24.
"He drank it as he walked around the store and approximately 15 minutes later he discarded the empty bottle in a trolley as he left," the court heard.
The incident was captured on CCTV.
The defendant, who had a previous record, admitted a charge of theft.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said the value of the item was "relatively modest" but added: "We are told with some authority by those who operate commercial premises that shoplifting is obviously not a victimless crime and it needs to be dealt with appropriately."
The judge said the defendant was in jail due to get out on September 21 and "to act as an incentive upon your release not to re-offend" he handed down a four months prison term, suspended for a year.