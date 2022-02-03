Man drinking ‘home-made moonshine’ randomly punched a car window after fight

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

Ryan Moorman (20), with addresses listed on charges sheets as Moylinney Park in Antrim town and West Crescent in Newtownabbey, admitted causing criminal damage to a Mercedes on June 22 last year.

He also admitted causing damage by spitting in a police car and police cell van on New Year’s Day, 2022.

The defendant appeared at court via a video link from custody and said: “I’m just fed up getting into trouble”.

Regarding last June a prosecutor said Moorman told police he had consumed a “significant amount of alcohol” and “couldn’t remember” what he had done.

Meanwhile, at 8.30pm on January 1 this year police received a report of an intoxicated male who had fallen in Antrim town centre.

Police found he had a cut on his forehead and he was aggressive to officers.

Police were taking him to a family member’s address but he spat on a window and seat and when he was removed to a cell van he spat on the floor, seats and a door of that vehicle.

Both vehicles required cleaning before further use.

The defendant, who had a previous record, had only been out of prison for nine days when he damaged the police vehicles.

Defence barrister Aaron Thompson said Moorman had a “troubling background”.

The lawyer told the court the defendant had been drinking “home-made moonshine” and after fighting with a friend he had randomly punched a car window.