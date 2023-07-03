A man is due in court this morning after a stabbing incident in Portadown on Saturday.

It is understood the charges relate to a stabbing incident at a house in the West Street area of Portadown on Saturday, July 1.

A man in his 40s sustained a stab would to his back.

There are no further details regarding the circumstances.

West Street, Portadown, Co Armagh. PSNI investigating after a man was stabbed in the back on Saturday July 1, 2023 Photo courtesy of Google.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives in Lurgan have charged a 49 year old man with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.