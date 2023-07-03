Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’

Man due in court after another man was stabbed in Portadown, Co Armagh

A man is due in court this morning after a stabbing incident in Portadown on Saturday.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 09:37 BST

It is understood the charges relate to a stabbing incident at a house in the West Street area of Portadown on Saturday, July 1.

A man in his 40s sustained a stab would to his back.

There are no further details regarding the circumstances.

West Street, Portadown, Co Armagh. PSNI investigating after a man was stabbed in the back on Saturday July 1, 2023 Photo courtesy of Google.West Street, Portadown, Co Armagh. PSNI investigating after a man was stabbed in the back on Saturday July 1, 2023 Photo courtesy of Google.
West Street, Portadown, Co Armagh. PSNI investigating after a man was stabbed in the back on Saturday July 1, 2023 Photo courtesy of Google.
Most Popular

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives in Lurgan have charged a 49 year old man with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

"He is due to appear via videolink at Lisburn Magistrates Court on Monday 3rd July. As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”