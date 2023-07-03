It is understood the charges relate to a stabbing incident at a house in the West Street area of Portadown on Saturday, July 1.
A man in his 40s sustained a stab would to his back.
There are no further details regarding the circumstances.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Detectives in Lurgan have charged a 49 year old man with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.
"He is due to appear via videolink at Lisburn Magistrates Court on Monday 3rd July. As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”