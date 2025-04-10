Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Detectives have charged a 22-year-old man to court following a serious assault in the Market Place area of Carrickfergus which occurred on Tuesday, January 7.

The man has been charged with grievous bodily harm and is expected to appear before Laganside Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, May 7.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.