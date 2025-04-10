Man due in court after assault in Market Place, Carrickfergus

By Helena McManus
Published 10th Apr 2025, 10:50 BST
Detectives have charged a 22-year-old man to court following a serious assault in the Market Place area of Carrickfergus which occurred on Tuesday, January 7.

The man has been charged with grievous bodily harm and is expected to appear before Laganside Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, May 7.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

