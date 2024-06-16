Man due in court after car is swerved towards police officers on traffic duty in Co Tyrone
The 28-year-old man has been charged with various offences including using a motor vehicle without insurance, failing to stop for police and attempting to cause grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving.
He is due to appear at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Monday, June 17.
Police said, as is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
The charges follow a report that police officers were performing traffic duties at a parade in the Tattymoyle Road area of Fintona on Saturday, June 15 when the driver of a black BMW car ignored instructions from officers and swerved the car towards them.
An officer was forced to jump out of the way of the car while another officer successfully deployed a stinger device to puncture its tyres.
The car drove off but was located a short distance away along the Tattymoyle Road, where a man matching the description of the driver, was located hiding in a hedge by officers from Air Support Unit, who provided support to officers on the ground.
Following the incident, Chief Inspector Beverlie Reid said: “Thankfully none of our officers were injured as a result of this reckless attack on them. Police officers do not deserve to be targeted in this manner for simply doing their job.”