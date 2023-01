A man is due in court later this month following a robbery at a commercial premises in the Glengormley area on Monday (January 2).

Commenting on the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “A 29-year-old man has been charged with robbery and blackmail.

"He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 30. As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Advertisement

The man has been charged with robbery and blackmail.

Advertisement