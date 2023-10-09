Man due in court after £1.7m of suspected cannabis seized in Cookstown
A man has been charged after detectives from the PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch seized suspected cannabis with an estimated street value of £1.7m in Mid Ulster.
The 41-year-old man is charged with being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs and possession of class B drugs with intent to supply following a search of a lorry in the Cookstown area on Sunday (October 8).
He is due to appear before Enniskillen Magistrates Court this morning.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS”.