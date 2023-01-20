Register
Man due in court after theft from Abbey Centre jewellers

A man is due in court today (Friday) following a robbery at a jewellers within the Abbey Centre on Tuesday, January 10.

By The Newsroom
2 minutes ago

Providing an update in a statement this morning (January 20), a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “Detectives investigating a robbery at a jewellers in Newtownabbey this month have charged a 26-year-old man with a number of offences including robbery and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.“He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court today, Friday, January 20.“As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”

On January 10, police had issued an appeal for information after a man entered the commercial premises at the Abbey Centre in the Longwood Road area of Newtownabbey and snatched a ring before attacking a female member of staff, causing substantial injuries to her face.

Man (26) arrested on suspicion of robbery and assault in Newtownabbey
Abbey Centre. (Pic by Google).

She was taken to hospital for treatment to her injuries.