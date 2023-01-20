A man is due in court today (Friday) following a robbery at a jewellers within the Abbey Centre on Tuesday, January 10.

Providing an update in a statement this morning (January 20), a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “Detectives investigating a robbery at a jewellers in Newtownabbey this month have charged a 26-year-old man with a number of offences including robbery and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.“He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court today, Friday, January 20.“As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”

On January 10, police had issued an appeal for information after a man entered the commercial premises at the Abbey Centre in the Longwood Road area of Newtownabbey and snatched a ring before attacking a female member of staff, causing substantial injuries to her face.

Advertisement

Abbey Centre. (Pic by Google).

Advertisement