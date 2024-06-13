Man due in court charged with attempted murder after Newtownabbey assault

Published 13th Jun 2024, 08:39 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2024, 08:42 BST
A 31-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a serious assault in Newtownabbey.

Due before Belfast Magistrates Court on Thursday, June 13, he is also charged with criminal damage and making off without payment.

The charges follow a report of a man, aged in his 20s, who was found seriously injured in a property in the Queens Avenue area on the evening of Tuesday, June 11.

A 40-year-old woman also arrested in connection with the investigation has been charged with perverting the course of justice and is appearing in the same court on Thursday.