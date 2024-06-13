Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 31-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a serious assault in Newtownabbey.

Due before Belfast Magistrates Court on Thursday, June 13, he is also charged with criminal damage and making off without payment.

The charges follow a report of a man, aged in his 20s, who was found seriously injured in a property in the Queens Avenue area on the evening of Tuesday, June 11.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...