Detectives investigating the murder of 43-year-old Rachel Simpson in east Belfast on Friday night, September 13, have charged a man to court.

The man, aged 21, has been charged with murder and is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Monday, 16th September.

Police say as is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

Speaking on Saturday afternoon, Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “While responding to a concern for safety at a house in the Castlereagh Road area shortly after 10.30pm on Friday 13th September, officers discovered Rachel’s body in a garage beside the property.

Laganside court complex. Photo: Google

"A man, aged 21, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder, and he remains in police custody at this time.

"I am appealing to anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area between 5pm and 10.30pm, or who has CCTV or dashcam footage, to please contact detectives on 101 and quote reference 1693 of 13/09/24.

"Any information, no matter how small it may seem, could be very helpful.