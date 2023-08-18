Register
A 37-year-old man, arrested by the Police Service’s Organised Crime Branch, assisted by Border Force officers, as part of a vehicle stop-and-search operation in the Larne Harbour area on Friday (August 18), has been charged with possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply.
By Valerie Martin
Published 18th Aug 2023, 20:19 BST
Ballymena courthouse. Picture: National World

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed the man is expected to appear before Ballymena Magistrates Court on Saturday, August 19.

"As is usual procedure, the charge will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service,” the spokesperson said.