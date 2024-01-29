Register
Man due in court in connection with north Belfast creeper style burglary

Detectives investigating a report of a creeper style burglary in the Ballysillan Close area of north Belfast in the early hours of yesterday (Sunday) have charged a man to court.
Laganside court complex. Pic: National WorldLaganside court complex. Pic: National World
The man, aged 24, has been charged with offences including burglary (dwelling), attempted burglary with intent to steal, theft from vehicle, and possession of a Class C controlled drug.

He is expected to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court today (Monday).

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.