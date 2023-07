Police say they have charged a 29-year-old man arising out of an alleged altercation in Scotch Street area of Dungannon at the weekend.

The man is accused of grievous bodily harm with intend and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence on Saturday, July 8.

He is due before Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court later today.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Enniskillen Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps