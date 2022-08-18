Man due in court in relation to Carrick UDA investigation
A 35-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences following a search in the Carrickfergus area earlier this year.
Commenting on the charges, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers from the Police Service’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force have charged a 35-year-old man with possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug and possessing criminal property.
“This follows a search in the Carrickfergus area on February 9 2022 and relates to an ongoing investigation into South East Antrim UDA.
“He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on September 15.
“As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”