Man due in court on attempted murder charges in relation to alleged stabbing in Dervock

A 33-year-old man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder following an alleged incident in Dervock at the end of July.

A PSNI spokesperson said the man is due to appear at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, August 17.

"As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service,” the spokesperson added.

The charges are understood to be in relation to an incident when two men were stabbed in the Carncullagh Road area of Dervock on Sunday, July 30.