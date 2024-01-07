A man is due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates Court tomorrow (Monday) on charges relating to the seizure of cash and suspected drugs.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It follows a search of a vehicle on the A1 and subsequent searches of two properties in west Belfast yesterday (Saturday).

The man, aged 24, was charged with possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, two counts of possession of a Class A controlled drug and three counts of possessing criminal property.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say, as is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

Police image of items recovered during searches. Photo issued by PSNI

A 21-year-old woman also arrested has since been released on police bail to allow for further police enquiries.