A 24-year-old man has been charged with a series of burglary-related offences after incidents at Ballyclare and Bangor.

He has been charged with burglary, attempted burglary, attempted criminal damage, theft, theft of a vehicle, no driving licence, and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

The man is expected to appear before Newtownards Magistrates Court on Wednesday, June 26.

Police say as is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Police are appealing for information about the incidents. Photo by Pacemaker.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, June 25, the PSNI said they received a report that a man had been seen on a video doorbell entering a property on the Killaire Road, Bangor, on Sunday, June 23, around 9.40pm.

The man took the keys of a red coloured Suzuki Swift that was parked outside and made off in the vehicle. The car was later seen in the north Belfast area.

A second report was made at approximately 5.50am on Tuesday, June 25, of a man trying to gain access to a shed at a property in the Cartall Road area of Ballyclare. Officers attended and located the man and the stolen car.

