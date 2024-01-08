Man due in court on charges relating to ‘£100,000’ cannabis seizure in Crossmaglen
A man has been charged with a number of offences, including possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class B controlled drug, cultivating cannabis, being concerned in the supply of a Class B controlled drug and being concerned in the production of a Class B controlled drug.
The 38-year-old is expected to appear before Newry Magistrates Court today (Tuesday).
Police say as is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The charges follow the search of a property in the Culloville area of Crossmaglen, South Armagh, yesterday (Monday), during which officers located cannabis plants and dried cannabis with a combined estimated street value of approximately £100,000.