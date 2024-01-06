Man due in court on charges relating to £200k suspected cannabis plants haul in Rathfriland
Police have charged a man to court after a search at a property in Rathfriland on Friday and the subsequent seizure of over 400 cannabis plants with an estimated value of approximately £200,000.
The man, aged 39, has been charged with cultivating cannabis, possession of a Class B controlled drug, and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.
He is expected to appear before Lisburn Magistrates Court tomorrow (Monday).
Police say as is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.