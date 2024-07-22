Man due in court on charges relating to robbery at north Belfast shop
A man arrested in connection with a robbery at a shop on Antrim Road in north Belfast on Sunday (July 21) evening has been charged with a number of offences.
The 30-year-old is expected at appear at Laganside Magistrates court on Wednesday (July 24) charged with robbery and possession of a firearm with intent.
Police say as is standard procedure the charges will be reviewed by the PPS.