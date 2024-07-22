Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man arrested in connection with a robbery at a shop on Antrim Road in north Belfast on Sunday (July 21) evening has been charged with a number of offences.

The 30-year-old is expected at appear at Laganside Magistrates court on Wednesday (July 24) charged with robbery and possession of a firearm with intent.