Man due in court on charges relating to robbery at north Belfast shop

By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 11:00 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2024, 19:05 BST
A man arrested in connection with a robbery at a shop on Antrim Road in north Belfast on Sunday (July 21) evening has been charged with a number of offences.

The 30-year-old is expected at appear at Laganside Magistrates court on Wednesday (July 24) charged with robbery and possession of a firearm with intent.

Police say as is standard procedure the charges will be reviewed by the PPS.